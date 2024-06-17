MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MCR opened at $6.29 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

