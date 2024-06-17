MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

