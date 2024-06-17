MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

