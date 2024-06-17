MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CXH opened at $7.81 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
