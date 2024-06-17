Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.90. 4,834,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $146.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.