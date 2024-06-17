Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,381,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,409 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,544,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $35,920,047,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,505,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,591,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $442.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $443.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

