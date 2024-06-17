MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $99.29 million and approximately $28.41 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,426,884 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

