Mina (MINA) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Mina has a total market cap of $684.83 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,168,404,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,782,272 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,168,119,595.8400393 with 1,120,233,670.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.6427716 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $11,801,489.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

