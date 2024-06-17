Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,689. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

