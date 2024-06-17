Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.