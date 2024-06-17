MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Head to Head Comparison

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyOnMobile and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 3 13 1 2.88

Flywire has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 89.41%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $403.09 million 4.95 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -145.90

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.31, indicating that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

