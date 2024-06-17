Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $3,446,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $809.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,414. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $822.48. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $711.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

