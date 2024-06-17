Moon Tropica Price Tops $11.90 on Exchanges (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Moon Tropica token can now be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00018070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and $76,206.66 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica launched on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official website is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 11.74161179 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $92,433.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

