Moonriver Price Tops $11.97 on Top Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Moonriver has a market cap of $107.54 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $11.97 or 0.00018184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,349,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,988,069 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

