Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 277,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $482,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $178,361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $375.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day moving average is $338.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $381.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

