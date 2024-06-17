MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 10.4 %

NYSE MSM opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

