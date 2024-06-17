Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,615,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,135,000. Certara accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 6.02% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Certara by 1,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $14.89 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

