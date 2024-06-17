Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Purchases Shares of 2,232,747 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,232,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,983,000. Endeavor Group comprises 0.2% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 0.32% of Endeavor Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.