Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,253. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $289.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

