Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Update

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.52. 9,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,718. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $488.62.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

