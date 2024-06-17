My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $227,630.54 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002638 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.