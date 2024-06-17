Nano (XNO) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.08 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,956.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.98 or 0.00638259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00116642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00036660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00268016 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00072754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

