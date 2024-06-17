National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Update

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
