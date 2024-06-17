Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $26,157.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Get Navcoin alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00076567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010764 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.