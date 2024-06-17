Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.51

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $22.88. Nayax shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 1,396 shares traded.

Get Nayax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax

Nayax Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.61 million, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.