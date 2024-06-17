NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

NYSE:NEUE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04. NeueHealth has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $22.00.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 89.78%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeueHealth will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Further Reading

