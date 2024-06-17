NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

NeuroMetrix ( NASDAQ:NURO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

