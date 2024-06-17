New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $5.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

