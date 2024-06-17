Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 69,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,635. The company has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.80. Noah has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Noah will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.1249 per share. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

