Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares traded.
Nomura Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
