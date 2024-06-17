Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares traded.

Nomura Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

About Nomura

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

