Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $3.26 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

