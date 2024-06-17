Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0180 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $818.04 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.02008516 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,025,221,161.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

