Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NU stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

