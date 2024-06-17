Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average volume of 5,845 put options.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 296,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

