Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average volume of 5,845 put options.
NTR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 296,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
