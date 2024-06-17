NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.03. The stock had a trading volume of 188,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

