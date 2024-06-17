Oasys (OAS) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Oasys has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $121.13 million and $1.25 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.05737003 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $651,656.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

