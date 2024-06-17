Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NYSE BA opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

