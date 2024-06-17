Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.