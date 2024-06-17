OFS Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 124.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.8%.

OFS opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

