Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 234,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

