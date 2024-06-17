OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Hits $0.14

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $43,007.32 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.14164723 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,948.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.