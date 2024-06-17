ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Critical Review

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20% BigBear.ai -109.01% N/A -30.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for ON24 and BigBear.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.79%. BigBear.ai has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given BigBear.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than ON24.

Risk & Volatility

ON24 has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON24 and BigBear.ai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.39 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.24 BigBear.ai $155.16 million 2.16 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.51

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats ON24 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

