Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 4.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $138.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

