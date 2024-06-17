Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Orgenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. 11,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,267. Orgenesis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 1,343.97% and a negative return on equity of 924.61%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

