Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $878.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 6.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,265,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

