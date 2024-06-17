Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
LON:PANR opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.10 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58).
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
