Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

LON:PANR opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.10 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58).

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.