Pax Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $136.37 million and $820,020.68 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

