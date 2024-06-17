Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $785,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 127.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 917,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 513,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

