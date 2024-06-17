Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,818. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

