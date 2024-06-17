Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.03

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.03 and last traded at $205.49, with a volume of 1139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.79.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

